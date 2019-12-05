Trump Doesn't Believe Impeachment Will Hurt His Legacy
President Donald Trump doesn't believe impeachment will hurt his legacy.
In brief remarks to reporters at the White House, Trump said -- "Not at all."
He also called it a "big fat hoax."
Trump made the comment while hosting a luncheon for some foreign ambassadors.
-
5PM
A new #AlltheChairsMen story about the scheme to get Carmen D'Angelo hired as Niagara Region CAO, The Standard Reporter Grant LaFleche. The Late Roundtable with Chris Lowes and Reverend Martha J Lockwood.
-
4PM
Mario De Divitis on the formerly Gord's Place Christmas Day dinner -- BACK ON! Polytechnique: It's been 30 years since the shooting that killed 14 women, we talk to Jennifer Gauthier, Executive Director of Women’s Place of South Niagara.
-
3PM
YOUR CALLS. USA vs Donald J.Trump vs CANADA vs US vs YOU. Public high school teachers will hold another one-day strike next week. Shootout in Florida. Terror charges for Guelph man.