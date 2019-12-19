Trump formally charged with high crimes and misdemeanours
It's official, Donald Trump has become just the third American president to be impeached.
A majority in the House of Representatives voted for impeachment last night, based on two articles; abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
But the next step is uncertain.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn't saying whether she will send the two articles to the Republican controlled Senate for a trial.
Pelosi will only say House Democrats want details on how the Senate will conduct a trial.
It's a near certainty the Senate will move to acquit the president should a trial be held.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.