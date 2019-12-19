Trump formally charged with high crimes and misdemeanours

It's official, Donald Trump has become just the third American president to be impeached.

A majority in the House of Representatives voted for impeachment last night, based on two articles; abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

But the next step is uncertain.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn't saying whether she will send the two articles to the Republican controlled Senate for a trial.

Pelosi will only say House Democrats want details on how the Senate will conduct a trial.

It's a near certainty the Senate will move to acquit the president should a trial be held.