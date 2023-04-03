Trump heads to NY amid tight security ahead of his surrender

Former President Donald Trump is flying from Florida toward New York for his historic booking and arraignment.

As his arrival nears, the nation's largest city is bolstering security and warning potential agitators that it is ``not a playground for your misplaced anger.''

Trump's journey from the airport in Florida took him past supporters waving banners and cheering the former president as they slammed the case against him, stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign, as politically motivated.

The scene is quite different in New York, where Trump built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics.

