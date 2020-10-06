Trump hints he may now be immune from COVID-19

Donald Trump's return to the White House has stirred up a hornet's nest of controversy.



The president, still suffering from a COVID-19 infection, climbed the stairs and immediately took off his mask and stood at the balcony overlooking Washington.



He then filmed a campaign ad telling Americans to ``not fear the virus'' and suggesting that he may be immune to the nasty bug.



Trump spent nearly three days in hospital receiving treatments typically reserved for the most serious COVID diagnoses, including steroids and antibody therapy.