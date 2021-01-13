Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with ``incitement of insurrection'' over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.
With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump.
The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the U.S. Capitol, urged on by the president's calls for them to ``fight like hell'' against the election results.
Ten Republicans fled Trump, joining Democrats who said he needed to be held accountable and warned ominously of a ``clear and present danger'' if Congress should leave him unchecked before Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration Jan. 20.
Trump is the only U.S. president to be twice impeached.
-
Mental Health Index ReportMatt Holmes Speaks with Paula Allen - Global Leader and VP Research and Total Well Being Morneau-Sheppel regarding mental health index report
-
Rise in Illegal Dumping in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Catherine Habermebl - Director of Waste Management Services with the Niagara Region regarding the rise in illegal dumping in Niagara
-
Ontario Government's Stay at Home Order/Another State of Emergency/Fighting Rising COVID-19 NumbersMatt Holmes Speaks with Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines regarding Ontario government's stay at home order and latest provincial state of emergency to battle rising COVID-19 cases