Trump leaving hospital saying he feels better than 20 yrs ago

The President of the U.S. says he feels better than he did 20 years ago.

Just 72 hours after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19, Trump has tweeted he will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.

He says he is feeling really good, and is telling people not to be afraid of COVID.

"Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

Trumps' doctor, Dr. Sean Conley briefed reporters and warned that the President is not entirely out of the woods yet.

He said Trump will continue to be closely monitored and treated by members of the White House medical unit.

He has been treated with a steroid and what Conley described as a "routine regimen of covid therapy."

Conley was asked about campaign travels in coming weeks. He said, "We'll see." The presidential election is November 3rd.