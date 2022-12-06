iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme


Donald Trump

Donald Trump's company has been convicted of tax fraud for a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on perks such as apartments and luxury cars. 

As punishment, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million. 

The guilty verdict Tuesday day came on the second day of deliberations in the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney's three-year investigation of the former president and his businesses. 

Longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg previously pleaded guilty to hatching the 15-year scheme. 

He testified at the trial in exchange for a promised five-month jail sentence.

12

Latest Audio