Trump pleads not guilty
Former President Trump has pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to his handling of classified documents.
He appeared at an arraignment hearing at a federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday.
Trump became the first former president to be indicted on federal charges last week.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - June 14th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Lori Littleton - Consultant, IG Wealth Management, Former StC city councillor
Brandon Currie - Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Life Underwriter at C.R. Smith Financial
-
View From the Drive Thru - The Trump show should come to an end
Donald Trump didn't have a convoy of supporters or a paparazzi waiting outside of the Miami courthouse where he was arraigned. Who comes out on top of this battle remains to be seen, but regardless, the attention paid to him should probably take a step back.
-