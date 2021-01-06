Trump releases message after protesters storm Capitol

President Donald Trump is calling on protesters who have stormed the U.S. Capitol to go home.

In a video posted online, Trump said there has to be peace.

He continued to call the election fraudulent and stolen.

The White House says the National Guard is headed to the Capitol building to help quell violence by supporters of President Donald Trump.

A person familiar with the situation says one person has been shot and that their condition is not known.

Dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the Capitol, forcing senators to hide under desks.

Trump earlier riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

He has since tweeted a speech calling for protesters to go home. You can watch it below.

Biden also made a public address. You can also watch that below.