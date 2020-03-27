iHeartRadio
Trump reportedly backpedals on plan to militarize the border

US Military- stu99

The Wall Street Journal is reporting this morning that the White House has dropped the idea of putting U.S. troops along the border with Canada.  

There’s no official word from Washington or Ottawa yet.  

Yesterday there was strong opposition from Ottawa to the American proposal to put troops on the border, apparently to limit unauthorized travel during this pandemic. 

