Trump reportedly backpedals on plan to militarize the border
The Wall Street Journal is reporting this morning that the White House has dropped the idea of putting U.S. troops along the border with Canada.
There’s no official word from Washington or Ottawa yet.
Yesterday there was strong opposition from Ottawa to the American proposal to put troops on the border, apparently to limit unauthorized travel during this pandemic.
-
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.