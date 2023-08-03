Trump returns to D.C. to face latest charges, steps from scene of Capitol Hill riots

Donald Trump is returning to the scene of the alleged crime.



The former president is scheduled to appear in D.C. court today to confront new charges related to his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.



The hearing at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse will play out just steps from Capitol Hill, where legions of Trump's supporters stormed Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.



Trump faces four new charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.



Tuesday's 45-page indictment _ the third against Trump in just four months _ lays out in precise detail a multi-pronged effort to prevent Joe Biden from being confirmed as U.S. president.



Trump is already facing 74 other charges, including 34 felony counts in New York tied to hush-money payments, and 40 more in Florida over classified documents he allegedly stored at his Mar-a-Lago stronghold.