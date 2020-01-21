Trump's impeachment trial begins today

The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump gets underway today but the key figure in the trial will be thousands of kilometres away.

Trump will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today where the world will be watching as the President and climate change activist Greta Thunberg both address the event.

Trump has made no secret of his contempt for the teen activist, repeatedly calling the 16 year old out on Twitter.

This year's forum will focus on climate change and the impacts it is having on the world's economy.