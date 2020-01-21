Trump's impeachment trial begins today
The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump gets underway today but the key figure in the trial will be thousands of kilometres away.
Trump will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today where the world will be watching as the President and climate change activist Greta Thunberg both address the event.
Trump has made no secret of his contempt for the teen activist, repeatedly calling the 16 year old out on Twitter.
This year's forum will focus on climate change and the impacts it is having on the world's economy.
-
Canada grapples with challenge of drawing psychiatrists to small towns from big cities
With psychiatrists in rural areas aging and demand rising, Canada is grappling with a crucial challenge: how to lure the next generation of doctors out of cities. Tim speaks to Joint Chief of Mental Health and Addictions, Niagara Health and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Dr. Maxine Lewis.
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
-
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.