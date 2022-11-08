Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15 in Florida
Former President Donald Trump says he will be making a ``big announcement'' next week in Florida.
Trump teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio Monday night ahead of the final day of voting in this year's midterm elections.
He told a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, that he's ``going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago.''
Trump was headlining a rally to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance and said he didn't want to ``detract from the importance'' of Election Day by making his own campaign announcement beforehand.
The Drive with Matt Holmes - John Greer, Executive Director at the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society
The Niagara SPCA is asking for donations as they try to rehabilitate a couple dogs that came into their care.
The two small dogs came to the SPCA after their owner died.