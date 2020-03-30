Trump suspects 'somethings going on'
As COVID-19 cases surge in the U-S, the ballooning demand for medical equipment has Donald Trump wondering if something fishy is going on.
During his Sunday COVID-19 update, the president seemed to suggest that hospitals and their staff may have something to do with the chronic shortage of face masks and ventilators.
Trump pointed to a jump in requests for the equipment, from as much as 20,000 during normal operations, up to 300,000, saying ``something's going on.''
Meantime, the President has extended Washington's social distancing guidelines until April 30th.
COVID-19 | Monday Niagara Region Update - Dr. Mustafa Hirji
Tim talks to Dr. Mustafa Hirji Niagara Region Public Health's Acting Medical Officer of Health, he provides a weekly covid-19 stats update.
Pathstone offering free live stream event
“The White & Bright > FREE Live Stream Affair” will now be livestreamed WED APR 8. Learn how to better connect with every relationship in your life. Dr. Gary Chapman brings The 5 Love Languages to life. events.pathstonefoundation.ca
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 39, March 29, 2020 - FULL SHOW
With special guest Fran Davis from Frantastic Health