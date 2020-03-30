Trump suspects 'somethings going on'

As COVID-19 cases surge in the U-S, the ballooning demand for medical equipment has Donald Trump wondering if something fishy is going on.



During his Sunday COVID-19 update, the president seemed to suggest that hospitals and their staff may have something to do with the chronic shortage of face masks and ventilators.



Trump pointed to a jump in requests for the equipment, from as much as 20,000 during normal operations, up to 300,000, saying ``something's going on.''

Meantime, the President has extended Washington's social distancing guidelines until April 30th.