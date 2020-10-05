Trump takes ride to wave to supporters

Critics say common sense took a back seat when President Donald Trump decided to take a ride yesterday evening to wave to supporters camped out in front of the hospital where he's being treated for COVID-19.



White House officials say appropriate precautions were taken to facilitate the short trip, including personal protective equipment, and they noted the ride was cleared by Trump's medical team as safe to do.

Trum\p rode in a specially built SUV, which is hermetically sealed against chemical attacks, to wave to an adoring crowd gathered outside of Walter Reed Hospital.



Still, federal guidelines say hospitalized COVID-19 patients should only leave their room for medically essential purposes.