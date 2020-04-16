Trump to ease social distancing guidelines
As he declares big progress in the COVID-19 fight, President Donald Trump is expected to unveil new guidelines today that will clear the way for some states to ease social distancing restrictions.
It's expected to effect states with low infection rates.
Trump insists the data shows the US is over the peak for infections...
But industry is saying not so fast, more COVID-19 testing needs to be done and they need time to buy protective equipment for workers.
