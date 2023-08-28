Trump trial set for March 4, 2024 in federal case
A judge has set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's Monday decision denies a defense request to push the trial back until April 2026, about a year and a half after the 2024 election.
The decision also sets the trial later than the January date proposed by special counsel Jack Smith's team.
The trial would come the day before Super Tuesday. The Republican ex-president was charged in a four-count indictment with scheming to undo the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
-
-
Searching For Solutions with Walter Sendzik - Episode #15
Assistant Professor in Business, Economics, and Public Policy at Ivey Business School, Western University, and the Senior Director of Policy at the University of Ottawa's Smart Prosperity Institute (SPI), running the "Policy Shop" arm of the organization. In 2022, the Policy Shop created a spin-off organization, the PLACE Centre, focused on place-based economic policy. Mike acts as the Founding Director of that initiative.
-
Searching For Solutions with Walter Sendzik - Episode #14
Paul Born, Co-Founder of Tamarack Institute and Vibrant Communities, Paul is a social innovator, author and large-scale community change facilitator.