Trump tweets-when the looting starts, the shooting starts

Another night of violent protests in Minneapolis over the death of a handcuffed black man at the hands of police.

Bystander video of the arrest of George Floyd shows an officer kneeling on his neck while he pleads for air saying he can't breathe.

Floyd was pronounced dead shortly after.

Last night, protestors torched a local police station.

Earlier in the day, Governor Tim Walz activated the National Guard at the request of the mayor of Minneapolis as protests and looting spread into neighbouring St. Paul.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter yesterday calling the protesters ``thugs'' and vowing that ``when the looting starts, the shooting starts.''

However, Twitter placed a public interest notice on the offending tweet accusing the president of violating its rules about glorifying violence.