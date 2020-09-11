Trump will mark 9-11 in Pennsylvania
Vowing to never forget the nearly 3,000 people who died on 9-11, President Donald Trump headed to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, this morning, the site of one of three attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001.
His Democratic challenger Joe Biden was travelling to New York, saying that he will be taking a break from politics to mark the anniversary of the 9-11 attacks.
Trump tweeted that the United States is honouring a commitment made in 2001 to always remember the nearly 3,000 ``innocent Americans who were senselessly killed.''
Biden told reporters before boarding a plane in Wilmington, Delaware, headed for New York that his campaign has taken its advertising down and won't be holding any press conferences.
The former vice-president plans to visit Shanksville later in the afternoon.
