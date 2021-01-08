Trump will skip Joe Biden's inauguration

President Donald Trump says he won't attend President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration on Jan. 20.

He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor's inauguration.

In a Friday tweet Trump said, ``To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.''

Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office.

Biden will become president at noon regardless of Trump's plans.

Vice-President Mike Pence is expected to attend the inauguration, although a spokesman said no decision had been made.

Biden says Trump's plan to skip his inauguration is a "good thing."

He told reporters that it's one of the few things he and Trump have ever agreed on.

He said Pence is welcome at the inauguration.

Biden argued that Trump's conduct has been an embarrassment to the nation.