Trying to slow down drivers in West Lincoln

A pair of West Lincoln Councilors are trying to slow down drivers.

Residents will see some new lawn signs reminding motorists to ease off the gas pedal.

The signs were paid for and handed out by Councilors William Reilly and Cheryl Ganann.

Reilly says every community faces speeding issues but they wanted to do something, "help bring attention to driver awareness when they are coming and going through our community. Hopefully that in itself will help slow people down in some capacity."

The signs simply say "please slow down" in big blue letters.

