TSN Sportscaster thanks Niagara Health

Niagara Health is getting a shout out from a TSN sportscaster.

James Duthie posted a video to say thank you to our healthcare workers.

Meanwhile the Niagara Health Foundation is still looking for masks, though they say they have received an overwhelming response to their earlier pleas.

Officials say they are accepting homemade masks that are 7 inches wide and 5.5 inches in depth.

They must be made with double 2 ply cotton fabric and elastic cord ear loops.