TSX down 620 points as fear over COVID-19 spread
With two hours left in the trading day, the Toronto stock market was down about 620 points and the Dow Industrials were down about 940 points.
Some analysts say if COVID-19 becomes a global pandemic, the economic impact could be much worse -- with the U-S and other global economies falling into recession.
That's because in some parts of the world, cities are on lockdown, shops and businesses are empty and major tourist sites and events are off limits.
Airlines and cruise operators have experienced some of the worst hits as flight routes are cancelled, along with travel plans.
Future of Hamilton's Forensics Unit, Impact on Niagara
Shelby Knox Speaks with Leader of the Official Opposition in Ontario NDP Andrea Horwath regarding the future of Hamilton's forensics unit and how it will impact Niagara region
Paying Volunteers for Child Care Expenses
Shelby Knox Speaks with St. Catharines Equity and Inclusivity Committee Member Haley Bateman regarding the idea of paying volunteers for child care expenses
Video Games Used to Help Children with ADHD
Shelby Knox Speaks with Video Game Expert Ajay Fry regarding a new study that claims video games help children with ADHD