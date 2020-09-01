Tubing mishap sends three children to hospital

Three children were taken to hospital following a weekend tubing incident on the Grand River in Caledonia.

Police say the trio were on a tube being pulled by a boat when the tube hit a wake and collided with a concrete pillar from the Highway 6 overpass

One 13 year old jumped off the tube before it hit , but a 9 and 11 year old remained on the tube during impact

All three were taken to an out of town hospital with non life threatening injuries.

