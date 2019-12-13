Tucker Tynan sends message to fans ‘I will come back stronger’

The Niagara goalie who has become an international news story within the last 24 hours has sent a message to fans.

Niagara IceDogs goalie Tucker Tynan, who remains in hospital following surgery last night, tweeted out a note tonight.

Tynan says “Just wanted to say thanks to everyone for the kind words, truly they mean more than anyone can ever know. An unfortunate situation, looking forward to recovering and coming back even stronger and healthier than before.”

IceDog officials have already said they would love to see Tynan return next season.

The OHL team flew Tynan’s mother to be with him in hospital overnight.

Tynan suffered a deep laceration to his leg when a London Knights player unintentionally fell into the net.

The crowd at the Meridian Centre fell quiet as trainers from both teams rushed on the ice to stop the bleeding.

Many are saying the incident was a stark reminder of the need for blood donations.