Tufford Nursing Home hosting job fair today

Tufford Nursing Home is hosting a job fair today in anticipation of the new Westhills Care Centre opening soon.

The new facility is on track to open in St. Catharines at the end of next month, featuring 160 beds - more than double the size of the current 64 bed Tufford Nursing Home.

Administrator Nicole Irwin encourages people to come to the Holiday Inn on Ontario Street in St. Catharines between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. today for the job fair.

"We are looking for Registered Nurses, Registered Practical Nurses, Personal Support Workers, Cooks, Dietary Aides - then looking at management team, we're looking at Scheduling Coordinator, Clinical Managers, Environmental Service Coordinator, and as well as Screeners as that's a current need."

Applicants need to bring proof of vaccination and their resume.

Interviews will be taking place today.