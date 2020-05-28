Tulip bulb giveaway in Welland today
The City of Welland is going ahead with the annual tulip bulb giveaway today, but with some changes.
Bags of ready-to-go bulbs will be available at the Quaker Road Sports Complex from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. (or while supplies last).
Staff will be decked out in PPE to direct the flow of traffic, but people are asked to place a bag into their own vehicles.
This will be a drive though model event. Drivers asked to enter from the east side of the parking lot.
There is a limit of one bag per vehicle due to limited supplies.
