Tulip bulb giveaway in Welland today

The City of Welland is going ahead with the annual tulip bulb giveaway today, but with some changes.

Bags of ready-to-go bulbs will be available at the Quaker Road Sports Complex from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. (or while supplies last).

Staff will be decked out in PPE to direct the flow of traffic, but people are asked to place a bag into their own vehicles.

This will be a drive though model event. Drivers asked to enter from the east side of the parking lot.

There is a limit of one bag per vehicle due to limited supplies.