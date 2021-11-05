TUMS products recalled over concerns of metal fragments

Two lots of TUMS are being recalled over concerns about metal fragments.

The antacid products include the TUMS Assorted Berries Extra Strength Tablets in a 750 mg bottle of 100 tablets sold individually and as part of Costco packs and TUMS Assorted Berries Extra Strength Tablets in packages of 3 rolls with 8 tablets each.

The company reported the potential issue to Health Canada after a customer reported finding a small wire fragment embedded in a tablet.

The products were sold in store and online between October 2020 and January 2021.