TUMS products recalled over concerns of metal fragments
Two lots of TUMS are being recalled over concerns about metal fragments.
The antacid products include the TUMS Assorted Berries Extra Strength Tablets in a 750 mg bottle of 100 tablets sold individually and as part of Costco packs and TUMS Assorted Berries Extra Strength Tablets in packages of 3 rolls with 8 tablets each.
The company reported the potential issue to Health Canada after a customer reported finding a small wire fragment embedded in a tablet.
The products were sold in store and online between October 2020 and January 2021.
Trout Unlimited Canada - Healthy Twelve Mile CreekHealthy Twelve Mile Creek is a stream restoration initiative of the Niagara Chapter of Trout Unlimited Canada to improve the Twelve Mile Creek watershed. Matt talks to Kerry Kennedy with the Niagara Chapter for an update on their progress
Economic update - Lori Littleton, St. Catharines CouncillorTwinning the skyway? Little libraries - A brand new initiative to help support book sharing in our community! Anyone who owns a Little Free Library can drop by any branch of St. Catharines Public Library to receive a free donation of books to giveaway.