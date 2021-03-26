TV and movie star Jessica Walter dies at 80

Another big name in television has passed away.

Jessica Walter, known for her roles as the mother in Arrested Development and an obsessed woman in Play Misty for Me, has died at the age of 80.

When announcing her mother's death, Brooke Bowman did not provide a cause or any further details.

Walter graced screens for over six decades.

Throughout her career she took on many character roles and once told the AV Club she enjoyed portraying difficult women because "those are the fun roles. They are juicy, much better than playing the vanilla ingenues."