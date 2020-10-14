iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

iStock-1214431459

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed twelve new cases of COVID-19.

Currently, Niagara has 87 active cases of the virus and six active outbreaks.

Most of Niagara's active cases of the virus are in Thorold, and Niagara Falls.

To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.

Latest Audio