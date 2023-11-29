Twelve people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Twelve people are facing charges as Niagara Regional Police release the latest list of alleged impaired drivers.

The charges were laid between November 20th to November 26th, 2023.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

Timothy J. CLIMENHAGA, 48yrs, Wainfleet

Ohniehyah KABANCE, 44yrs, Buffalo, NY

Courtney M. BLACKWOOD, 35yrs, Thorold

Seth R. LAVOIE, 19yrs, Welland

Joshua A. TRYLINSKI, 40yrs, West Lincoln

Darryl W. HOEKSEMA, 35yrs, West Lincoln

Joshua C. BLAIR, 41yrs, Niagara Falls

Jason J. NAGY, 45yrs, Niagara Falls

Terrence A. TREMBLAY, 59yrs, Niagara Falls

David C. PASCO, 50yrs, Niagara Falls

Dragica MRKALJ, 37yrs, Niagara Falls

Jonathon N. SAVO, 32yrs, Welland