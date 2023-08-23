Twenty-six people facing impaired driving charges in latest NRP release
Twenty-six people are facing charges as Niagara Regional Police release the latest list of alleged impaired drivers.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.
The public is encouraged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Traffic Safety Hotline or Crime Stoppers to report those who are driving in contravention of the suspension.
Keith A GEORGE, 60yrs, St. Catharines
Victor GOYAK, 76yrs, Port Colborne
Ivan THEUMA, 49yrs, Welland
Harlie J. SOUSA, 28yrs, Port Colborne
Jake R. ORR, 23yrs, St. Catharines
Cheryl A. WALTERS, 70yrs, Fort Erie
Devon S. MCINTYRE, 19yrs, Niagara Falls
Ryan W. DUNFORD, 36yrs, Lorton, Virginia
Gerrit W. ROUGOOR, 57yrs, Niagara Falls
Joeanne L. MORIN, 53yrs, Fort Erie
Shandra L. THOMPSON, 44yrs, Buffalo, New York
Muna A. JAMA, 39yrs, Welland
Andrea M. FOYE-TUCKEY, 33yrs, Kitchener
William O. ALDANA ANCONA, 35yrs, St. Catharines
Alisha PREDIGER, 25yrs, St. Catharines
Harry VANBELLE, 88yrs, St. Catharines
Andrew L. DAVIS, 30yrs, Perry, New York
Braeden P. HEVERLY, 23yrs, Coudersport, Pennsylvania
Abhishek THIRUTHINI VIDHYADHARAN, 23yrs, Niagara Falls
Brianna K. MARKELL, 31yrs, St. Catharines
Mary E. SHEEHAN, 67yrs, St. Catharines
Claudia ANGELINI, 39yrs, Hamilton
Andrew KILLINGBECK, 47yrs, Lincoln
Matthew R. SNOEI, 41yrs, St. Catharines
Kenneth P. MUNROE, 33yrs, Williamsville, New York
Jodie L. MACKENZIE, 43yrs, Niagara Falls