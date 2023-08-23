Twenty-six people facing impaired driving charges in latest NRP release

Twenty-six people are facing charges as Niagara Regional Police release the latest list of alleged impaired drivers.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The public is encouraged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Traffic Safety Hotline or Crime Stoppers to report those who are driving in contravention of the suspension.

Keith A GEORGE, 60yrs, St. Catharines

Victor GOYAK, 76yrs, Port Colborne

Ivan THEUMA, 49yrs, Welland

Harlie J. SOUSA, 28yrs, Port Colborne

Jake R. ORR, 23yrs, St. Catharines

Cheryl A. WALTERS, 70yrs, Fort Erie

Devon S. MCINTYRE, 19yrs, Niagara Falls

Ryan W. DUNFORD, 36yrs, Lorton, Virginia

Gerrit W. ROUGOOR, 57yrs, Niagara Falls

Joeanne L. MORIN, 53yrs, Fort Erie

Shandra L. THOMPSON, 44yrs, Buffalo, New York

Muna A. JAMA, 39yrs, Welland

Andrea M. FOYE-TUCKEY, 33yrs, Kitchener

William O. ALDANA ANCONA, 35yrs, St. Catharines

Alisha PREDIGER, 25yrs, St. Catharines

Harry VANBELLE, 88yrs, St. Catharines

Andrew L. DAVIS, 30yrs, Perry, New York

Braeden P. HEVERLY, 23yrs, Coudersport, Pennsylvania

Abhishek THIRUTHINI VIDHYADHARAN, 23yrs, Niagara Falls

Brianna K. MARKELL, 31yrs, St. Catharines

Mary E. SHEEHAN, 67yrs, St. Catharines

Claudia ANGELINI, 39yrs, Hamilton

Andrew KILLINGBECK, 47yrs, Lincoln

Matthew R. SNOEI, 41yrs, St. Catharines

Kenneth P. MUNROE, 33yrs, Williamsville, New York

Jodie L. MACKENZIE, 43yrs, Niagara Falls