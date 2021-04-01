Twenty-two Niagara pharmacies added to AstraZeneca vaccine pilot project
Twenty-two Niagara pharmacies will soon be able to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people 55 and older.
The province is adding 350 pharmacies to the list of participating locations, with some locations set to begin offering the vaccine as early as Saturday.
With the latest additions, nearly 700 locations will offer the shot with plans to expand to 1,500 by the end of April.
Some pharmacies, such as Boggio's & Edwards in Ridgeway, have created wait lists for the shot. Anyone who wants to get a shot at a pharmacy is asked to call ahead to ensure vaccine doses are available and staff are prepared to administer the vaccine.
The locations in Niagara include:
Niagara Falls
Shoppers Drug Mart - 3701 Portage Road, Unit 1
Costco Pharmacy - 7500 Pin Oak Drive
WalMart Pharmacy - 7481 Oakwood Drive
Shoppers Drug Mart - 5125 Montrose Road
Boggio and MacKinnon Pharmacy - 6680 Drummond Road
Rexall - 6485 Lundy's Lane
Welland
Shoppers Drug Mart - Seway Mall (H2-800 Niagara Street north)
Shoppers Drug Mart - 595 South Pelham Road
Loblaw Pharmacy - 821 Niagara Street North
Rexall - 399 King Street
St. Catharines
Shoppers Drug Mart - 1-387 Scott Street
WalMart Pharmacy - 420 Vansickle Road
Loblaw Pharmacy - 221 Glendale Ave
Fort Erie
Rexall - 310-C Garrison Road
Crescent Park Pharmacy - 5-1264 Garrison Road
Grimsby
Shoppers Drug Mart - 43 St. Andrews Ave, Unit 1
Port Colborne
Boggio Pharmacy Ltd - 200 Catharines St
Virgil
Simpson's Pharmacy - 1882 Niagara Stone Road
Ridgeway
Boggio & Edwards Ridgeway IDA - 307 Ridge Road N
Beamsville
Rexall - 4486 Ontario Street
Smithville
RX Drug Mart - 144 Griffin Street
Niagara-On-The-Lake
Simpson's Apothecary - 2-223 King Street
