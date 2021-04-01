Twenty-two Niagara pharmacies added to AstraZeneca vaccine pilot project

Twenty-two Niagara pharmacies will soon be able to offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people 55 and older.

The province is adding 350 pharmacies to the list of participating locations, with some locations set to begin offering the vaccine as early as Saturday.

With the latest additions, nearly 700 locations will offer the shot with plans to expand to 1,500 by the end of April.

Some pharmacies, such as Boggio's & Edwards in Ridgeway, have created wait lists for the shot. Anyone who wants to get a shot at a pharmacy is asked to call ahead to ensure vaccine doses are available and staff are prepared to administer the vaccine.

The locations in Niagara include:

Niagara Falls

Shoppers Drug Mart - 3701 Portage Road, Unit 1

Costco Pharmacy - 7500 Pin Oak Drive

WalMart Pharmacy - 7481 Oakwood Drive

Shoppers Drug Mart - 5125 Montrose Road

Boggio and MacKinnon Pharmacy - 6680 Drummond Road

Rexall - 6485 Lundy's Lane

Welland

Shoppers Drug Mart - Seway Mall (H2-800 Niagara Street north)

Shoppers Drug Mart - 595 South Pelham Road

Loblaw Pharmacy - 821 Niagara Street North

Rexall - 399 King Street

St. Catharines

Shoppers Drug Mart - 1-387 Scott Street

WalMart Pharmacy - 420 Vansickle Road

Loblaw Pharmacy - 221 Glendale Ave

Fort Erie

Rexall - 310-C Garrison Road

Crescent Park Pharmacy - 5-1264 Garrison Road

Grimsby

Shoppers Drug Mart - 43 St. Andrews Ave, Unit 1

Port Colborne

Boggio Pharmacy Ltd - 200 Catharines St

Virgil

Simpson's Pharmacy - 1882 Niagara Stone Road

Ridgeway

Boggio & Edwards Ridgeway IDA - 307 Ridge Road N

Beamsville

Rexall - 4486 Ontario Street

Smithville

RX Drug Mart - 144 Griffin Street

Niagara-On-The-Lake

Simpson's Apothecary - 2-223 King Street