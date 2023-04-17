Twitter adds 'Government-funded Media' tag to CBC account
One of CBC's Twitter accounts now has a label which describes the broadcaster as ``Government-funded Media.''
News of the addition to @CBC was shared late Sunday on Twitter by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who had asked the social media company to add the label to accounts that promote ``news-related'' content from CBC English but did not ask the same for its French counterpart.
CBC media relations director Leon Mar says Twitter's decision defies its own policy, which says government-funded media ``may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content.''
Mar says that is ``clearly not the case with CBC/Radio-Canada.''
He says CBC/Radio-Canada is publicly funded through a parliamentary appropriation that is voted upon by all MPs, and that its editorial independence is protected in law in the Broadcasting Act.
Poilievre, in his tweet, also posted a link to a petition on the Conservative's website that calls for the CBC to be defunded.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - April 19th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Brandon Currie - Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner at C.R. Smith Financial
Karl Dockstader - Host of 1 Dish 1 Mic, rotating host of The Drive on CKTB
-
-
Roundtable Road Trip (Niagara Falls) - RT - Jim Diodati and Jason Burgess
Tim Denis is joined by: Jim Diodati, Mayor of Niagara Falls, and Jason Burgess, Chief Administrative Officer of Niagara Falls