Twitter adds 'Government-funded Media' tag to CBC account

One of CBC's Twitter accounts now has a label which describes the broadcaster as ``Government-funded Media.''



News of the addition to @CBC was shared late Sunday on Twitter by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who had asked the social media company to add the label to accounts that promote ``news-related'' content from CBC English but did not ask the same for its French counterpart.



CBC media relations director Leon Mar says Twitter's decision defies its own policy, which says government-funded media ``may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content.''



Mar says that is ``clearly not the case with CBC/Radio-Canada.''



He says CBC/Radio-Canada is publicly funded through a parliamentary appropriation that is voted upon by all MPs, and that its editorial independence is protected in law in the Broadcasting Act.



Poilievre, in his tweet, also posted a link to a petition on the Conservative's website that calls for the CBC to be defunded.