Twitter hints at edit button if 'everyone wears a mask'
Twitter is finally hinting at giving users what they have wanted for so long, but it comes with a condition.
The official Twitter account has tweeted out, 'You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask."
Users routinely express their desire for the ability to edit a tweet after it has being published.
Currently, there is no option to do so - users instead have to delete their tweet and repost it while hoping no one noticed they used the wrong 'there.'
