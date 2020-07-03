iHeartRadio
Twitter hints at edit button if 'everyone wears a mask'

Twitter is finally hinting at giving users what they have wanted for so long, but it comes with a condition.

The official Twitter account has tweeted out, 'You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask."

Users routinely express their desire for the ability to edit a tweet after it has being published.

Currently, there is no option to do so - users instead have to delete their tweet and repost it while hoping no one noticed they used the wrong 'there.'

