Twitter plans to turn to Canadian talent for latest engineering hub
Twitter is looking to hire Canadian talent.
The social media giant has announced plans for a Canadian hiring campaign this year as it looks to add to it engineering staff.
Officials say they plan to hire at least 24 workers for a new engineering hub.
A year ago Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey announced employees would be able to work remotely permanently, meaning the latest hires would not be required to relocate to Twitter's head offices in San Francisco.
