Twitter to change logo to 'X' from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.

Elon Musk said that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an ``X'' from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year.



In a series of posts on his Twitter account, Twitter's owner said that he's looking to make the change worldwide as soon as Monday.



"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,'' Musk wrote on his account.



Earlier this month, Musk put new curfews on his digital town square, a move that came under sharp criticism that it could drive away advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trendsetter.