Twitter to change logo to 'X' from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.
Elon Musk said that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an ``X'' from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year.
In a series of posts on his Twitter account, Twitter's owner said that he's looking to make the change worldwide as soon as Monday.
"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,'' Musk wrote on his account.
Earlier this month, Musk put new curfews on his digital town square, a move that came under sharp criticism that it could drive away advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trendsetter.
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS (JULY 21, 2023)
This week on LFT, we're talking to cruise expert Vanessa Lee about barge touring in France – a completely different kind of floating holiday, then changing course to hear all about St. Lucia from travel maven Martha Chapman. We're wrapping up with some philosophical thoughts about travel and generally having a good time!
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode #137
Shauna McLeod, Founder and Executive Director of the Willow Arts Community talks about the therapeutic value of art and creativity for people who are living with mental illness or substance abuse disorder.
Searching For Solutions with Walter Sendzik - Episode #12
GUEST - Steve Borisenko - savemylife.ca
Niagara has a problem with addiction. To address this, local organizations have come together to create a service for anyone seeking help. At savemylife.ca you can find all the programs around the region that can provide the support you or your loved ones may need.