Two 15 year olds charged after school threats in Fort Erie

Two 15 year old boys from Fort Erie have been arrested after threats were called into three schools this week.

The boys are each facing three charges of uttering threats, false message, and public mischief.

The arrests come after threats were called in to Stevensville Public School, Garrison Road Public School, and John Brant Public School.

The schools went into shelter-in-place procedure after the calls were made.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada prohibits the Niagara Regional Police Service from identifying young persons charged with a crime.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing safety concern related to these incidents.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022300.