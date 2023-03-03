Two 31-year-old Niagara Falls residents facing weapon and drug charges after search of home

Two Niagara Falls residents are facing charges after a drug investigation in Niagara Falls.

Police investigating drug deals in the city executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Leeming Street near Highland Avenue.

In total, detectives recovered 9.8 grams of suspected fentanyl, 31.9 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and 28.2 grams of suspected cocaine.

The combined estimated street value of the drugs is $5,500.

Police also found $2500 in cash, a conductive energy weapon (taser), three pairs of brass knuckles, and a prohibited knife.

31-year-old Jade Victoria LeBlanc, and 31-year-old Devon Cleridand Ciccarelli have been arrested and are facing various charges.

A bail hearing will take place later today.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1008454.