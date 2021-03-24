Two arrested after 43 yr old man stabbed in St. Catharines alleyway this morning
Two arrests have been made following a stabbing in St. Catharines this morning.
It happened just before 7:30 in the area of Court and Centre Streets.
A 43 year old man had been stabbed and assaulted in an alleyway.
He was taken to an out of region hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
20 year old Jacob Lundy of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
22 year old Tamara Stewart was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
