Two arrested after 43 yr old man stabbed in St. Catharines alleyway this morning

Two arrests have been made following a stabbing in St. Catharines this morning.

It happened just before 7:30 in the area of Court and Centre Streets.

A 43 year old man had been stabbed and assaulted in an alleyway.

He was taken to an out of region hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

20 year old Jacob Lundy of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

22 year old Tamara Stewart was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

