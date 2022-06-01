Two arrested after a shooting in Port Colborne

Two young men have been arrested after a shooting in Port Colborne.

Police say they were called to a home in the area of Saturn Crescent on May 18th after six rounds from a gun were fired.

A home in the area was hit, but no one was hurt.

22-year-old Matthew Chupil of Stoney Creek is facing a number of charges including discharge a firearm into a place in a reckless manor, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, possession of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

19-year-old Jayden Tittle of Hamilton is charged with discharge a firearm into a place in a reckless manor - Accessory.

Tittle has been released from custody with a future court date, Chupil is being held in custody until a bail hearing tomorrow.