Two arrested after alleged drug bust in Niagara Falls

Police have arrested two Niagara Falls residents after an alleged drug bust in the city.

Detectives executed a search warrant yesterday in the area of Culp Street and Franklin Avenue.

One suspect was arrested inside the residence, and another was arrested nearby at the intersection of Main Street and Ferry Street.

As a result of the investigation, 10 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 1,660 grams of marijuana were seized.

The combined estimated street value is $12,880.

Detectives also seized $6,000 worth of power tools believed to have been previously stolen and over $15,000 in cash believed to be acquired through the proceeds of crime.

47 year old John Hicks is facing a number of drug related crimes.

36 year old Na’El Almahshi is charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing.

Both have been released from custody with a court day of June 16th, 2022.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension #1022200.