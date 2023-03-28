Two arrested after instruments stolen in Fort Erie

Two people have been arrested after Niagara police found a number of stolen musical instruments.

On Saturday a report came in that someone had a number of instruments and gear stolen from a restaurant they were performing at in Crystal Beach.

Niagara Regional Police were able to identify two suspects and say they found the suspects selling stolen property on Kijiji.

Police contacted the sellers and met up to "buy" some items on Monday.

When the two suspects arrived they were arrested by officers.

Detectives say they were also able to locate a number of other stolen items at a home in Welland.

36 year old Jason Royce White and 32 year old Natasha Leigh Seguin have been arrested and charged.

Police are still searching for a suitcase that was also stolen and has sentimental value.

It is believed that the suspects left it in Maple Park in the area of Clare Avenue near Thorold Road, in Welland between March 25 and March 27.

Anyone with information about the suitcase or this investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009339.