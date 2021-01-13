Two arrested as police respond to reports of stolen Grimsby vehicle
Two arrests have been made after reports of a stolen vehicle in Grimsby early this morning.
Niagara Regional Police Constable Phil Gavin says suspects travelled to St. Catharines before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
A number of officers were in the Dunlop Drive area this morning as the K9 Unit conducted a search.
More to come.
