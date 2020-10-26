Two arrested in connection with trio of Walmart fires

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested two people in connection with a series of fires set at Walmart stores in Kitchener and Waterloo that caused millions of dollars in damage.

Police say a 21-year-old man from Paris, Ont. and a young person have been charged.

Neither have been named.

The fires were reported Tuesday night at three locations, all in the toilet paper and paper towel aisles.

Damage to the three locations is estimated at $12 million.

Further investigation by police revealed the two reportedly pulled fire alarms at other retail stores in Cambridge and Brantford.