Two arrested in Niagara Falls drug seizure

Niagara police seized cocaine and fentanyl after a drug investigation in Niagara Falls.

Police executed search warrants Monday at a hotel room on Fallsview Boulevard, a residence on Drummond Road near Munroe Street and on a vehicle operated by one of the suspects.

In addition to the cocaine and fentanyl police seized cannabis, a smoke grenade and a cannister of pepper spray and more than $42,000 in cash.

Total value of the drugs is $20,000.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jessica Ferreira-Parsons of Niagara Falls and 29-year-old Marcus Roye of no fixed address are facing numerous charges including possession and trafficking.