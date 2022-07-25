Two arrested in Niagara Falls hotel break and enter
Niagara police have arrested a man and woman after they were called to a hotel in the Dunn Street and Stanley Ave area following a report of a break and enter.
When they arrived Sunday, police found the pair, who were not guests, in one of the rooms.
After receiving information about a firearm police evacuated neighbouring rooms while they investigated.
Police seized a firearm and ammunition, as well as cocaine, heroin and cash.
Forty-year-old Mary Minov and 30-year-old Tarik Elbardi are facing numerous charges including possession of a prohibited weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
