Two arrested in St. Catharines for allegedly stealing items from storage unit and selling on Kijiji

Police have made two arrests after investigating a break and enter at a St. Catharines storage unit.

It was back in December, the storage unit in a multi-unit residential apartment building was broken into in the Vine and Carlton area.

Officers investigating the case noticed some of the stolen items for sale on Kijiji.

On March 2nd, detectives arranged to meet with the female suspect in St. Catharines.

When the female and a male arrived to meet the detectives, they were arrested.

A search of the male, female and the car following their arrest resulted in detectives seizing suspected illegal drugs, suspected stolen property and money believed to be proceeds of criminal activity.

In total 75 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine (valued $7,600.00), 10 grams of Fentanyl (valued at $3,000), and $2,255.00 in Canadian currency was seized.

Detectives located an accordion in the car. The suspects are not believed to be accordion musicians and detectives suspect it may be stolen.

18 year old Alissia Mary Wells of St. Catharines and 36 year old Dustin Gerrard Landry of St. Catharines have been arrested.

Wells and Landry were both transported to the NRPS Prisoner Management Unit in Niagara Falls. They have both been released on Form 10 Undertakings with future court dates.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009461.