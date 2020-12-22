Two arrested in Wainfleet drug investigation

A Wainfleet man is facing a slew of charges after an investigation into the sale of fentanyl and crystal meth.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Highway 3 and Forks Road on Monday and seized various amounts of drugs, a loaded revolver, ammunition, and $2,600 in cash.

Police say the drugs had a street value of almost $50,000.

A 36-year-old man was arrested with the assistance of the Emergency Task Unit and the Street Crime Unit.

Preston Woods is facing 14 charges including drug possession, trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Forty-three-year-old Daniel Bott of Wainfleet is facing three trafficking charges.

Both were taken into custody pending a bail hearing.