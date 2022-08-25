Two arrested in Welland grandparent scam

Niagara police have arrested two Toronto men in connection with a fraud investigation in Welland.

Police say a man in his 80s had been scammed out of $9000 cash on Monday after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a grandchild in legal trouble.

A second suspect came on the phone and claimed to be a lawyer.

The elderly man agreed to pay the 'legal bills" and took out money from his bank.

Later that day, someone came to his home and collected the money.

While police were investigating the suspects contacted the man again and demanded another $10,000.

The pair attempted to pick up more money but their car was stopped by police at Highway 406 and the Toronto-bound QEW in St. Catharines.

Twenty-four-year-old Souleymane Camara and 23-year-old Enio Martins are charged with fraud over $5000.

Police have released photos of the pair as they believe there may be more victims in Niagara and possible witnesses.